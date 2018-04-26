Join Electro Rent and EXFO for our 5G Fronthaul Validation Webinar. Learn about Connector Performance, Fiber Characterization, Backhaul Link Validation, CPRI/eCPRI Link Validation and Transceiver Health Check.
Identify, understand, and test the 5-step process for Fronthaul link validation:
- Connector performance
- Fiber Characterization
- VLAN validation
- CPRI/eCPRI Link validation
- Transceiver health check
Details:
Tuesday, July 20th
10:00 AM PST
Length of Webinar- 45 minutes with 15 minutes of Q&A
If you can't make the live webinar, please still sign up and we'll send you the recording.
Keynote Speaker: Kevin Peres
Applications Engineer, Advanced Technologies and Solutions, EXFO
Kevin has been with EXFO for 18 years and has been involved in the telecom industry for 29 years. Starting in excavation as a laborer, Kevin traded in his shovel for a backhoe laying cable across the US. He later worked for a Tier 1 service provider as a splicer and tester, working on new installs and disaster recovery. Kevin became an Operations technician, turning up and maintaining DS1 to 10G systems. Leveraging this field experience, Kevin delivers a unique perspective which shows in his educational approach when delivering expert content through webinars or seminars.