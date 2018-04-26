5G Fronthaul Validation

Keynote Speaker: Kevin Peres

Applications Engineer, Advanced Technologies and Solutions, EXFO

Kevin has been with EXFO for 18 years and has been involved in the telecom industry for 29 years. Starting in excavation as a laborer, Kevin traded in his shovel for a backhoe laying cable across the US. He later worked for a Tier 1 service provider as a splicer and tester, working on new installs and disaster recovery. Kevin became an Operations technician, turning up and maintaining DS1 to 10G systems. Leveraging this field experience, Kevin delivers a unique perspective which shows in his educational approach when delivering expert content through webinars or seminars.